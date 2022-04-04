Strs Ohio Acquires 14,400 Shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) by 276.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.14% of Cass Information Systems worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. 58.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:CASS opened at $38.33 on Monday. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.96 and a 1-year high of $48.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.83. The company has a market capitalization of $523.59 million, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.71.

Cass Information Systems ( NASDAQ:CASS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $39.95 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CASS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cass Information Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Cass Information Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

About Cass Information Systems (Get Rating)

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.