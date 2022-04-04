Insider Selling: Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) CTO Sells $131,580.00 in Stock

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) CTO Neil Boehm sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $131,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Neil Boehm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Neil Boehm sold 15,993 shares of Gentex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $485,547.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $29.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $27.41 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.25.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.52 million. Gentex had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The business’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 32.21%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Gentex by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Gentex by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 597,599 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,774,000 after acquiring an additional 203,560 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Gentex by 139.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 19,421 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentex by 271.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 101,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 74,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

