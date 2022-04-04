Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albany International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Albany International from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.33.

Shares of AIN stock opened at $85.81 on Thursday. Albany International has a one year low of $74.17 and a one year high of $93.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.35.

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.25. Albany International had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $239.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Albany International will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 161.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 905,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,574,000 after acquiring an additional 558,295 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Albany International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,373,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albany International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,551,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Albany International in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,252,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,896,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $433,089,000 after acquiring an additional 109,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

