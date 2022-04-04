LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Insider Purchases $350,317.50 in Stock

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) insider Jamie Schnur purchased 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.79 per share, for a total transaction of $350,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

LCII stock opened at $107.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $101.96 and a fifty-two week high of $163.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.56.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.83%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LCI Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCII. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 31.3% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 7.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 150.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

