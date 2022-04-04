Strs Ohio Decreases Position in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.10% of Heritage-Crystal Clean worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock opened at $29.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.27. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $36.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.61.

Heritage-Crystal Clean ( NASDAQ:HCCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $169.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.97 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HCCI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean (Get Rating)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.