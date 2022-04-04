Strs Ohio Purchases 4,200 Shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.15% of Kimball Electronics worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 1.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kimball Electronics by 0.6% in the third quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Kimball Electronics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 30,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kimball Electronics by 15.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Kimball Electronics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 240,934 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

KE stock opened at $20.27 on Monday. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $30.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.42. The stock has a market cap of $508.96 million, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.45.

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.20). Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 7.14%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Kimball Electronics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

