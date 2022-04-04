Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Upgraded at SEB Equities

SEB Equities upgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has 370.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EQNR. HSBC raised shares of Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bernstein Bank cut shares of Equinor ASA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $194.97.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $37.66 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $38.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $122.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.98.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 2,643.5% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 220.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equinor ASA (Get Rating)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.