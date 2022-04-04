Strs Ohio Raises Stake in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.3% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,570,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,414,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 829,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,037 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 20.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 335,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 56,710 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 964.6% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 265,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 240,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CFB. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

CFB opened at $15.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.88 and its 200-day moving average is $14.99. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $48.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.15 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

