Truist Financial Trims nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Target Price to $80.00

Apr 4th, 2022

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNOGet Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NCNO. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of nCino from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on nCino from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded nCino from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, nCino has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.96.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $46.58 on Friday. nCino has a 1 year low of $37.65 and a 1 year high of $79.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.65. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNOGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $74.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. nCino’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that nCino will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 481.7% in the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 1,599,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,757,000 after buying an additional 1,324,650 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in nCino in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,581,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in nCino by 28.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,192,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,767,000 after purchasing an additional 931,296 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of nCino by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,540,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,355,000 after purchasing an additional 769,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter valued at $34,507,000.

nCino Company Profile (Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

