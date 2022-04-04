Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 5,390 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $5,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,811,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 65,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 257,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $68.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.74. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $59.29 and a 1-year high of $78.81.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

