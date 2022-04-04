Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 80.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $5,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XLG. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 34.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at $201,000.

NYSEARCA XLG opened at $351.82 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a one year low of $301.45 and a one year high of $374.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.70.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

