Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF worth $5,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVHD. Fundamentun LLC grew its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 8,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $430,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 131.8% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 20,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 11,408 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000.

NASDAQ LVHD opened at $40.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.73. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $35.12 and a 12-month high of $40.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd.

