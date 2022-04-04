Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Price Target Raised to $16.50

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JMP Securities from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ACRE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Commercial Real Estate from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.80.

Shares of ACRE stock opened at $15.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $742.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day moving average is $15.02. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Ares Commercial Real Estate ( NYSE:ACRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 59.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is currently 91.03%.

In other news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 8,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $131,842.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Stephen Benjamin purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $252,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth about $688,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 52.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 454,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,681,000 after purchasing an additional 157,120 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 185.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 415,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 269,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 7.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

