AES (NYSE:AES) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded AES from a b rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on AES in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.71.

NYSE:AES opened at $26.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.49. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. AES has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 31.10% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AES will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. AES’s payout ratio is -96.92%.

In other news, CFO Stephen Coughlin purchased 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $12,472,871.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in AES by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,975,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,700,403,000 after buying an additional 7,233,542 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in AES by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,815,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,356,319,000 after buying an additional 3,412,942 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AES by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,182,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,241,000 after purchasing an additional 248,558 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of AES by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,757,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,622 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of AES by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,465,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

