StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

ACCO opened at $8.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day moving average of $8.48. The company has a market capitalization of $770.64 million, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.01. ACCO Brands has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31.

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $570.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.93 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ACCO Brands will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In other ACCO Brands news, CEO Boris Elisman sold 7,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $66,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas W. Tedford sold 92,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $793,764.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,857,793. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

