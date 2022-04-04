American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.64.

Shares of AEL stock opened at $39.61 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.77 and a 200-day moving average of $36.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American Equity Investment Life has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $44.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.14.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $514.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.04 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 12.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 3,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $147,530.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 15,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total transaction of $612,500.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,713 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,124. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 35.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 24,396 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,754,000 after buying an additional 64,764 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

