Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.91 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Arko’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.86 billion and the highest is $1.94 billion. Arko reported sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arko will report full-year sales of $8.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.97 billion to $8.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.94 billion to $8.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arko.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Arko had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 0.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Arko by 7.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Arko by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Arko by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arko by 8.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arko during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

ARKO stock opened at $9.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.13. Arko has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.46.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Arko’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

