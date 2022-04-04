Strs Ohio Invests $822,000 in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 98,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000. Strs Ohio owned 0.11% of Seres Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 90.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Seres Therapeutics by 9.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Seres Therapeutics by 8.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Seres Therapeutics by 19.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Seres Therapeutics by 377.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCRB opened at $7.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $675.38 million, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 3.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $25.06.

Seres Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MCRB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.07). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.52% and a negative net margin of 45.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seres Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

