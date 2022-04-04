First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in First Internet Bancorp were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 141,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,424,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 149,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,669,000 after buying an additional 30,692 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 150,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,705,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jerry L. Williams sold 1,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $85,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David B. Becker purchased 16,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $725,973.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INBK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of INBK opened at $43.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $417.77 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.72. First Internet Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.05 and a 52-week high of $53.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.45 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 28.86% and a return on equity of 13.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 4.98%.

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

