Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.11% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 44.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 107.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $41.27 on Monday. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.20 and a 52-week high of $46.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.77 and a 200 day moving average of $43.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $738.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Community Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CTBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $55.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.05 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.39%.

CTBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.