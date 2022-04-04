Strs Ohio Has $848,000 Stock Holdings in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.13% of Franklin Covey worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Franklin Covey by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 377.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 13.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 63.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 7,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 55.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Shares of NYSE FC opened at $47.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $674.25 million, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Franklin Covey Co. has a 1-year low of $28.79 and a 1-year high of $52.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.78 and its 200-day moving average is $45.07.

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 7.73%. Analysts forecast that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Franklin Covey Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.