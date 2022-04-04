Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 70,886 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,886 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in News were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in News by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 10,364,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,884,000 after acquiring an additional 110,087 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of News by 5.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,394,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,101,000 after purchasing an additional 435,508 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of News by 14.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,179,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,832 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of News by 2.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,233,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,152,000 after purchasing an additional 140,781 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of News by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,253,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,087,000 after purchasing an additional 107,461 shares during the period. 62.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get News alerts:

NWSA opened at $21.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. News Co. has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.54.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. News had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 4.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of News in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

News Profile (Get Rating)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.