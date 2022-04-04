Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 142,841 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,979 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in Quanex Building Products during the third quarter worth $6,140,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the third quarter valued at $460,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 3.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 21.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 114,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 20,541 shares during the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Susan F. Davis sold 5,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $137,820.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanex Building Products in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:NX opened at $21.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $29.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.55.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $267.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

