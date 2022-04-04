Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 72.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335,564 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in APA were worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in APA during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,016,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in APA by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in APA by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 24,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in APA during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, RiverTree Advisors LLC bought a new stake in APA during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,023,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get APA alerts:

In other news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,627,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney acquired 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $198,261.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of APA from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Europe boosted their price target on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of APA from $36.00 to $46.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.97.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $42.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 4.42. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $42.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.09.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a negative return on equity of 552.09% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that APA Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.31%.

About APA (Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.