Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 1,961 Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,283 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 44,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 16,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shinhan Financial Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Shinhan Financial Group stock opened at $33.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.77. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $39.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.27.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 8.17%.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

