Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Franklin Electric worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Franklin Electric by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 159.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 28,111 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 11.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 17.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FELE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,075 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $262,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $83.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.70 and a 52 week high of $96.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $432.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.24 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

