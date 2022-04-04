VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VOC opened at $7.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.65. VOC Energy Trust has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $8.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.08%. VOC Energy Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 250.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 50,348 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VOC Energy Trust during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 71.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 7,632 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 71,090 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 6,194 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,354 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

About VOC Energy Trust (Get Rating)

VOC Energy Trust is a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on November 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

