VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:VOC opened at $7.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.65. VOC Energy Trust has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $8.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.41.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.08%. VOC Energy Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 250.00%.
About VOC Energy Trust (Get Rating)
VOC Energy Trust is a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on November 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
