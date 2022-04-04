StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on USNA. TheStreet lowered USANA Health Sciences from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered USANA Health Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $79.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.65 and a 200 day moving average of $94.46. USANA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $77.03 and a 12 month high of $107.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.89.

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.27). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The firm had revenue of $267.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Walter Noot sold 1,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $169,725.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $27,961.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,653 shares of company stock valued at $600,825 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USNA. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 488.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

