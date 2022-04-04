StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on USNA. TheStreet lowered USANA Health Sciences from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered USANA Health Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.
Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $79.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.65 and a 200 day moving average of $94.46. USANA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $77.03 and a 12 month high of $107.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.89.
In related news, COO Walter Noot sold 1,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $169,725.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $27,961.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,653 shares of company stock valued at $600,825 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USNA. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 488.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.
USANA Health Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.
