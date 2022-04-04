United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on URI. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Rentals from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $383.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $379.69.

Shares of URI stock opened at $354.00 on Thursday. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $285.59 and a 12-month high of $414.99. The company has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $327.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.48. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Rentals will post 27.87 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total transaction of $534,273.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 403,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,162,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 282,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 208.2% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 14,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

