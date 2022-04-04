Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valero Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.36.

VLO stock opened at $101.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.96. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $103.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,820,347,000 after buying an additional 1,536,457 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,675,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $575,161,000 after acquiring an additional 428,672 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,047,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $529,376,000 after acquiring an additional 269,543 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,299,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $444,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,692,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $427,529,000 after acquiring an additional 311,827 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

