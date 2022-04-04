NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Makes New Investment in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,927,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,424,000 after acquiring an additional 173,898 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,774,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,630,000 after buying an additional 109,033 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,045,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,442,000 after buying an additional 90,650 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,087,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,880,000 after buying an additional 24,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 2,001,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,043,000 after buying an additional 26,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

LNT opened at $63.29 on Monday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $53.80 and a 12-month high of $63.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.32 and a 200-day moving average of $58.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.4275 dividend. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

