NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $95,000 Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,089,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $619,206,000 after purchasing an additional 180,439 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 70.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,331,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,878 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,596,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,909,000 after acquiring an additional 62,434 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Lamb Weston by 33.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,584,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,611,000 after acquiring an additional 644,541 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 79.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,100,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,706,000 after acquiring an additional 931,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $261,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LW stock opened at $61.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.63 and its 200-day moving average is $60.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 46.72, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.70. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.71 and a 52 week high of $85.72.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 54.36% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.81%.

LW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

