NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Invests $46,000 in Orion Office REIT Inc (NYSE:ONL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Orion Office REIT Inc (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth $482,000. 31.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Orion Office REIT alerts:

Orion Office REIT stock opened at $14.31 on Monday. Orion Office REIT Inc has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Orion Office REIT Profile (Get Rating)

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of office buildings. Orion Office REIT is based in SAN DIEGO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.