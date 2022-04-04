Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James set a $56.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.40.
Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $48.87 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $36.39 and a 12-month high of $50.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.19. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.47.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at $809,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 52.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,775,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,573 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $787,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 48.3% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 17.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.
About Wheaton Precious Metals (Get Rating)
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.