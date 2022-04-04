Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James set a $56.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.40.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $48.87 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $36.39 and a 12-month high of $50.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.19. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.47.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 62.82%. The business had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at $809,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 52.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,775,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,573 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $787,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 48.3% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 17.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

About Wheaton Precious Metals (Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.