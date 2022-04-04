StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Workiva (NYSE:WK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup started coverage on Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Workiva from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workiva from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Workiva currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $134.67.

Get Workiva alerts:

Shares of WK opened at $122.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -163.13 and a beta of 1.45. Workiva has a 12 month low of $83.65 and a 12 month high of $173.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $120.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 39.05% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. Workiva’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Workiva will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total value of $143,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $716,382.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,908 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 0.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 25.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 1.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workiva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.