Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

WMS has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $149.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $152.60.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

NYSE WMS opened at $120.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.08. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12-month low of $100.03 and a 12-month high of $138.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 1.35.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.15). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The company had revenue of $715.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $156,123,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,307,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth $76,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,614,000 after acquiring an additional 553,911 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,976,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,036,000 after acquiring an additional 273,343 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Drainage Systems (Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.