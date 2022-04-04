Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Argus increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a hold rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.58.

WFC stock opened at $48.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.06. The stock has a market cap of $185.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.08%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

