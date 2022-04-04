StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

WCN has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an overweight rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.13.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $139.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.96, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $109.61 and a twelve month high of $141.22.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 38.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Waste Connections by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 236.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

