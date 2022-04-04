The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) VP Sells $393,575.00 in Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $393,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $94.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.83 and a 200 day moving average of $79.44. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.29 and a 1 year high of $97.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The company had revenue of $693.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.67 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 20.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.43%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 14.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,180,000 after acquiring an additional 38,194 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 10.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 571,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,827,000 after acquiring an additional 7,552 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 53.0% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 14.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 10,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

