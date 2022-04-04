Insider Selling: Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Director Sells $606,375.00 in Stock

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $606,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ORA opened at $82.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 75.04, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.42. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.32 and a 12 month high of $82.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.08 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 43.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORA shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ormat Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 286.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 660 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

