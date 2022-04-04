Insider Selling: Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Director Sells $606,375.00 in Stock

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $606,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of ORA opened at $82.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 75.04, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.42. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.32 and a 12 month high of $82.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.08 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORA shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ormat Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.20.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 286.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 660 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.
