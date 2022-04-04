Insider Selling: Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) CEO Sells 90,000 Shares of Stock

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $478,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Village Farms International stock opened at $5.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $484.67 million, a PE ratio of -45.66 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $14.19.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $72.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.08 million. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Village Farms International by 12.3% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,257,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after buying an additional 138,075 shares during the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new stake in Village Farms International in the fourth quarter valued at $4,088,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Village Farms International by 11.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 513,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after buying an additional 52,001 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Village Farms International by 63.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 434,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after buying an additional 168,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its stake in Village Farms International by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 333,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 134,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

VFF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $12.75 to $9.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.06.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

