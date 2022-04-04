Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of Sage Therapeutics worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 90,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,108,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 147.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $37.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.67. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.48 and a 12-month high of $81.00.

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,258.91% and a negative return on equity of 24.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.47) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SAGE shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

