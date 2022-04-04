Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 27,151 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 67.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,151 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AX. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $419,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley raised shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $46.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.92. Axos Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $43.90 and a one year high of $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $176.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.54 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,421 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $76,989.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian D. Swanson sold 3,699 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $180,881.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

