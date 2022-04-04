Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) PT Lowered to $3.50

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Lake Street Capital from $5.50 to $3.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SHPW. Zacks Investment Research raised Shapeways from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Shapeways from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Shapeways from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE SHPW opened at $2.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.97. Shapeways has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $12.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHPW. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Shapeways in the third quarter valued at $120,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shapeways in the third quarter valued at $5,775,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shapeways in the third quarter valued at $281,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shapeways in the third quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shapeways in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Shapeways Inc is a digital manufacturing industry combining with manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to transform digital designs into physical products. Shapeways Inc, formerly known as Galileo Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

