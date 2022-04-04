Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 12,016 Shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,016 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Resolute Forest Products were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 341,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 417.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RFP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Resolute Forest Products in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

In other news, SVP John Lafave sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $104,652.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Suzanne Blanchet bought 13,300 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.01 per share, for a total transaction of $199,633.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Forest Products stock opened at $12.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.22 million, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 3.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average is $12.93.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter.

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

