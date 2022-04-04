Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $115.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $108.00.

CMA has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Comerica from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $90.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.24. Comerica has a 52 week low of $63.07 and a 52 week high of $102.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.37.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Comerica will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Comerica by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

