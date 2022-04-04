Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Upgraded to “Buy” by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $11.20 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $8.40.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $8.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.26. Centennial Resource Development has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 5.61.

Centennial Resource Development ( NASDAQ:CDEV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.22. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $81,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDEV. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

