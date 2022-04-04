EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EnerSys by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.33.

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $76.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.96. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $67.71 and a 1-year high of $100.23.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.60 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 20.23%.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

