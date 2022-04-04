BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.78.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BRBR shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

NYSE:BRBR opened at $24.28 on Monday. BellRing Brands has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $34.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.75 and a 200-day moving average of $26.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.20 million, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.99.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $306.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period.

About BellRing Brands (Get Rating)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.