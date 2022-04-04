E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

E.On Se (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €12.26 ($13.48).

EOAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($13.74) price objective on E.On in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($14.29) price objective on E.On in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($10.77) price objective on E.On in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.60 ($14.95) price objective on E.On in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €12.50 ($13.74) target price on E.On in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

EOAN stock opened at €10.41 ($11.44) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €11.42 and its 200-day moving average is €11.33. E.On has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($7.36) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($11.87).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

